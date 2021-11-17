Pop princess and icon of our times Britney Spears is finally free, and her social media sure as hell reflects the fact. Now that her 13-year conservatorship has been terminated, Britney is back to posting videos on Instagram, but this time she seems so much more like herself.

As well as finally speaking with authenticity and an air of calm about her, Britney has hinted on her Instagram that you may just see her and Oprah in a one-on-one tell-all interview sometime in the near future. Babes, we fkn need that content immediately. Spill the tea, drag the fam, etc etc.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on Oprah!!!” wrote Britney.

“I mean who knows… I do know how embarrassing it is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car… but honestly, it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralizing and degrading!!!!”

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for… yes, including my church-going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN.”

The woman is out for revenge and we fkn love to see it.

“I’ve been under the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” she says in the video.

“I’m grateful for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge

difference.”

In the video – which I highly recommend you watch immediately – Britney says she hopes her experience with her extensive conservatorship will help bring change to the “corrupt system”, which muted her voice and threatened her autonomy for 13 years.

And of course, she thanks the #FreeBritney movement for sticking by her for so long, saying that they “saved my life 100%”

Recently, Britney’s legal has also made it clear that she is out for “vengeance”, which sounds magnificent if you ask me.

Bring on the Kill Bill era.