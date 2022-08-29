Pop legend Britney Spears posted a 22-minute video to YouTube in which she spilt some boiling hot tea about her conservatorship and why she won’t be doing a tell-all interview with Oprah. The vid was swiftly deleted from her YouTube page, but that didn’t stop us from getting all the tea while we could.

The video titled “…” was up for approximately three hours before it was taken down. It featured a completely white screen with just audio.

It’s unclear whether Britney herself was responsible for taking it down, but either way, her message was heard loud and clear by folks around the globe.

“I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” she said.

“I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.”

She then got straight into talking about her family and the way they treated her during her conservatorship.

“They literally killed me. They threw me away,” she said.

“I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect … I was a machine. I was a fucking machine, not even human almost. It was insane.”

According to Spears, when she was placed in a mental health facility in 2019 as “punishment” for disagreeing with a dance move, she was forced to undress in front of others and attend “militant” therapy.

“They put me in an ignorant state of mind to make me feel like I needed them,” she said.

She also claimed that her father’s last words to her were a threat.

According to Spears, Jamie Spears told her the following:

“Now you don’t have to go, but if you don’t go, we’re going to go to trial and you’re going to lose.

“I have way more people on my side than you [do]. You don’t even have a lawyer, so don’t even think about it.”

Spears also claimed that her mother Lynne Spears could have helped her out of the conservatorship but chose not to.

“I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds,” she said.

“My friend helped me get one in the end, but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me.

“How the fuck did they get away with it? How is there a God? Is there a God?”

“I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimised after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?”

Now that we know there isn’t a tell-all Oprah interview on the horizon, I guess we’ll have to patiently wait for Britney’s book that’s coming out of her USD$15 million book deal.