Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline has been absolutely slammed for leaking private videos that seemingly show Britney telling off her kids.

Federline shared three videos on his Instagram page with the caption: “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through”.

He said they had “decided as a family to post these videos”. Federline claimed the vids were taken when the boys were 11 and 12 year old.

“This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

As per Page Six, in the first video Britney seems like she’s not aware that she’s on camera.

“This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it is coarse and all you tell me is, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine’. No, it’s not fine,” the video seemingly shows her saying.

She later says, “You better all start respecting me, are we clear?”

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” Britney allegedly says at one point.

Other videos seem to show Britney telling off her son for not wearing shoes in a shop in Alaska, and then talking about taking his phone away as punishment.

“Have you lost your fucking mind?” she allegedly says.

“I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care, more than you know.”

According to Page Six, a source from Britney’s camp said that Federline was “disgusting”.

“He is weaponising the kids by releasing the videos,” they said.

“But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post from August 8, Britney Spears spoke about being distant from her sons.

“Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she said as per Billboard.

“They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door.”

She then explained that she’d been seeing her kids less.

“I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!

“This summer, they told me, ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine.”

It seems as though Federline’s decision to leak the videos may have been a response to Britney’s post. That decision has now been thoroughly criticised online.

I am *up in arms* about KFed coming after Britney Spears. This poor woman has been commodified and used her whole life long. How many times must it be said? Leave. Britney. Alone! Britney, old friend, get offline, move to a remote village near the sea, & spend your life resting. — Brigit Young (@BrigitYoung) August 11, 2022

Now why would you post this KFed? https://t.co/mozcthP5mw — the alchemist🧪 🇯🇲🇰🇳♿ (@residentchemist) August 11, 2022

I love that no matter how divided the world is we can all collectively agree that Kfed is trash. — tina d 🌹🚀 (@tinadoy88) August 10, 2022

so kfed posts a video of britney taking her son’s phone away? this is going too far. how dare he stoop this low. — Jeremy (@jeremyyrayy92) August 11, 2022

The leaked video situation also came after Federline was interviewed by British network ITV. As quoted by The Daily Mail on August 7, Federline said Britney posting revealing pics on Insta affected their sons. Ew.

Not gonna comment on Britney Spears' relationship with her kids (none of my business) but the fact that her expressing her own sexuality on social media is being weaponized to paint her as a bad mom is a shameful example of how mothers are frequently dehumanized in our culture. — 𝒥𝒶𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓃🐷 (@jasminpigemoji) August 7, 2022

So in summary? Posting private videos on a public Instagram is absolutely not OK behaviour.