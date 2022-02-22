Britney Spears has sealed a HUGE book deal that’s reportedly worth $15 million, and I just know Jamie Lynn Spears is quaking in her musty ass boots.

According to Page Six, Britney reached the landmark book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all memoir about her career, and yes, that includes her incredibly toxic family.

Considering Britney has already gone on several Instagram rampages accusing her family of extorting her story, lying about her mental health, abusing her in a conservatorship and using her drama for clout, you just know the tea is going to be piping hot.

Friendly reminder that she once said: “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

There better be at least one chapter like…. pic.twitter.com/mGFMq5r19v — Thrill Kill Kitty (@ThrillKillKitty) February 21, 2022

The book deal comes just weeks after Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears published her own memoir, titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’. Which really should have been called ‘Things I Never Said’ because it was a load of bullshit.

The TLDR is that Jamie Lynn implied she was the real victim (even though Britney was literally trapped in an abusive conservatorship for 13 years), and that actually this whole time she tried to help Britney but her attempts went ignored. You can read all the shady tea here, if you want to raise your blood pressure.

The memoir was controversial to say the least and Britney’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter, with Britney herself blasting Jamie Lynn on social media and calling her “scum”.

Britney acknowledging how JL literally would not have a career if it wasn’t for Britney giving her a platform…the tea is hot today ladies — J ???? (@spearsweetie) January 13, 2022

Jamie Lynn’s book also claimed Britney’s behaviour was unhinged and that she was paranoid. Not a great look considering these were the claims that landed Britney in an abusive conservatorship in the first place.

Now, Britney will be setting the record straight, and I am absolutely shaking with gleeful anticipation. I can smell Jamie Lynn’s fear from here. It smells like 2011’s cheap Victoria’s Secret body mists.

Chapter One ????☝???? Things I ???? Should Have Said ???? to That Bitch ???? Jamie-Lynn ???? — JustifyMyLee (@JustifyMyLee) February 21, 2022

Jamie Lynn somewhere grinding her morals to dust. https://t.co/EuSvxEGfel — Rebekah Weatherspoon✨ (@RdotSpoon) February 21, 2022

The most satisfying part of Britney’ Spears’ new book deal is not the public revenge we are all about to witness, though.

It’s that Britney will finally have some agency in the way her story is told, after decades of everyone deciding who she is without her input.

For someone who has been fighting tooth and nail to be treated as a person rather than a commodity, this opportunity to humanise herself and speak her truth is huge.

I am so happy for our queen. Bring on the Britney Bible, bitch!