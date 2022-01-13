Jamie Lynn Spears has given a tearful interview defending her complicity in Britney Spear’s conservatorship, and I can’t tell if these are crocodile tears or if she genuinely is so clueless about her sister’s experiences.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn has finally broken her silence on Britney’s savage comments about the family and their betrayal, crying as she claims she loves her sister and has always supported her.

“That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” Jamie Lynn tearfully told ABC News’ Juju Chang.

“So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Umm, maybe it’s because you seem to have stood idly by as she desperately tried to claw her way out of an abusive conservatorship for over a decade? Maybe that’s why?

ICYMI: Britney has been pretty vocally trashing her family on social media after they allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to trap her in a conservatorship for 13 years, and she blames them for not helping her end it sooner.

“When it was put into place, I was a 17 year old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that,” Jamie Lynn said, defending her controversial silence around the conservatorship.

“I understand just as little about it then as I do now.” Hmmmmmmmm.

Jamie Lynn Spears on GMA saying she had no idea what a conservatorship was at 17 when Britney was put in it. She’s now 30 and said she still doesn’t know what it is. Girl in all that time you never once googled what happened to your sister???? ???? — Brianna (@BriePYT) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn then went on to claim that actually, the whole time she was supportive of Britney, and that she even set up resources for Britney to end her conservatorship.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. [I] went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she said.

“I even spoke to her legal team, her previous legal team and that did not end well in my favor,” she claimed.

“I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps to help when… you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Ah, the ole’ “gaslight them into thinking I’m the victim” narrative. Bonus points for the implication that the help was there the whole time and Britney just didn’t have the initiative to take it.

I’m sorry but Jamie Lynn on GMA acting as if she doesn’t know why her sister ain’t fuckin with her is extremely gaslighty to me. Dry up them tears mama. ???? — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears said on #GMA today that she "went out of [her] way to make sure that [Britney] had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship." Britney testified in court last June that her family "did nothing" to help her. https://t.co/QLkD1UuBdF — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn then went to address huge Instagram drama between her and Britney Spears, where Britney told her family to “kiss my ass, eat shit and step on legos”, and revealed she was “deeply hurt” by Jamie Lynn using Britney’s hits in a 2017 performance.

Omg i never noticed how annoyed and embarrassed Britney looks while Jamie Lynn sings HER song ???? https://t.co/olQjrZFvZW — fan account ★ (@britneyvibess) July 17, 2021

“No, I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years, begging to put my new music in my show to MY fans… so I quit!!!” Britney Spears wrote in on Instagram.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!”

When asked about Britney’s frustration, Jamie Lynn said she had no idea why her sister was so mad.

“Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoken to her about that… I’ve cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she was personally upset with me about that.,” she said.

“Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Perhaps it bothers Britney because for so many years she barely had the rights to her own music and performances, so seeing her sister use her work and profit off of it is hurtful and more salt in the wound? C’mon Jamie Lynn, it’s really not a hard link to make.

Interviewer: You describe Britney as erratic, paranoid and spiralling. Jamie Lynn: Yes Interviewer: How is Britney’s state of mind currently? Jamie Lynn: I can’t speak to anyone else’s state of mind, it’s not fair. BUT YOU ALREADY DID??? — callum (@deepinmyknee) January 12, 2022

It’s worth noting that this teary interview was to promote Jamie Lynn’s new memoir, titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’, which comes out in less than a week and details a lot of Jamie Lynn’s ‘side’ of the story around the conservatorship and her relationship with Britney. Including descriptions of Britney as “erratic” and “paranoid”, which Jamie Lynn refused to address in the interview.

The Spears family *still* senselessly profiting off Britney’s conservatorship trauma after all her objections? Shocking.

You can watch the full interview below.