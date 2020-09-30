Thanks for signing up!

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to use yesterday’s shitshow of a US presidential debate to promote Borat 2, using a fake Kazakhstani Twitter account to share a lil’ teaser.

If you’re going to promote a mockumentary film addressing the end of an empire, you may as well tie it to a real-life demonstration of its decline.

The 35-second clip, posted to a fake ‘Republic of Kazakhstan’ account, celebrated US President Donald Trump for his debate ‘victory’ over Democratic Party challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people [Donald Trump] for winning debate today!” the tweet read,

“Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!”

Notably, the trailer was posted before the debate even kicked off. Pretty Borat-esque.

The clip itself riffs on the anthem protest led by football player Colin Kaepernick, Trump’s avoidance of the military draft, and his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It also referenced the coronavirus pandemic and America’s death toll, which has surpassed 200,000.

“Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive,” the teaser states.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan ???????? (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Yesterday, Deadline confirmed that Amazon Studios has secured the rights to the Borat sequel, with intentions to air the thing in late October – a matter of days before the presidential election on November 3.

The Borat sequel was reportedly filmed this year, with Baron Cohen and his crew working in and around various coronavirus restrictions.

Back in May, Baron Cohen appeared to smuggle himself into a right-wing rally in the state of Washington, using the opportunity to lead a racist and conspiratorial singalong.