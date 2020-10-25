Donald Trump does not make a personal appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – the closest he comes is when Sasha Baron Cohen dresses up as him to infiltrate a Mike Pence event – but he sure does have some thoughts on the movie and its creator.
On Friday, reporters asked the President about a now-infamous scene where his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is caught with his hand literally down his pants in a hotel room. In characteristically Trump-ian fashion, he responded:
“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor. To me, he was a creep. Thank you all.”
Way back in 2003, Donald Trump made an appearance on an episode of Da Ali G Show, in which Sasha Baron Cohen tried to tempt him into investing in an “ice cream glove”, although he was not receptive to the idea:
Baron Cohen has already hit back, saying:
“Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”
Its a week and a half until the US election on November 3, and lord, I’m so tired at the thought of how many more celebrity feuds Trump will inevitably have in that time.
