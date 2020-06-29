Sacha Baron Cohen reportedly Sacha Baron Cohen-ed his way into an American right-wing rally on Saturday, convincing attendees to openly sing lyrics about injecting Barack Obama with the “Wuhan flu.”

The Daily Beast reports Baron Cohen smuggled himself onto the stage of the March for our Rights 3 rally in Olympia, Washington, where he and his band performed a deeply racist and conspiratorial bluegrass number.

Among the song’s other targets: Bill Gates, the World Health Organisation, and US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, all of whom are referenced in ridiculous conspiracy theories relating to coronavirus.

The song included lines like “chop them up like the Saudis do,” an apparent reference to the murder of a journalist and critic of the Saudi regime, along with the lyric “nuke them up like in World War II.”

In footage posted to social media, attendees can be heard singing along, exposing their willingness to vocalise their own biases.

At least one city councillor has reportedly condemned his appearance at the pro-Second Amendment rally, saying Baron Cohen’s team hired security staff to stop organisers from pulling the power during his set.

The comedian has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident.

It’s not the first time Baron Cohen has executed this brand of stunt. As Borat, Baron Cohen – who is Jewish – convinced bar patrons in Arizona to sing along with an anti-Semitic tune.

It’s unclear if Baron Cohen executed the latest stunt for season two of his show, Who Is America?

It seems like there’s material left to work with, though: judging by the new footage, there are still plenty of audiences just itching to air their racist views at an open-air concert.