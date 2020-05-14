Netflix has released the first trailer for its Jeffrey Epstein documentary that will detail the crimes of the convicted sex offender, who last year died in custody after facing even more sex-trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a four-part documentary series, comes from director Lisa Bryant, best-selling author James Patterson, and Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger, who you may know as the director of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

The synopsis is as follows: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women.”

The documentary will feature frightening firsthand accounts from Epstein’s accusers, some who are speaking out for the very first time, in order to stop predators – and the American justice system – from silencing the next generation.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will premiere on Netflix Australia on May 27 at 5.00pm AEST.

It’ll be interesting to see if the documentary includes, or even alludes, to any of the high-profiled people who have been heavily linked to Epstein. Example #1: Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, even appears in the trailer for a brief moment. He once considered Epstein a friend.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” he told New York Magazine in a 2002 article headlined ‘Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.’ “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”