A Lifetime documentary series on the life and crimes of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein is officially on order, and is expected to premiere later this year.

The four-hour docuseries, entitled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein was announced at the Televisions Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will be directed by Ricki Stern and Anne Sunberg, with Gena McCarthy and Shura Davidson executive producing the project.

After the success of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly series, the company announced it was continuing a similar style of investigative documentaries. Lifetime publicised the sexual assault allegations against R. Kelly prior to him being charged with any of the crimes.

The investigative series on Epstein will follow the financier and convicted sex offender’s life and alleged crimes in the lead up to his death in custody in 2019.

The series, which is expected to air this summer (winter in Australia), will deep-dive into the allegations of sex trafficking, predatory behaviour and sexual misconduct against Epstein. Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is also expected to investigate his alleged high-profile connections including Prince Andrew and The Clintons.

Lifetime hopes to give a voice to Epstein’s alleged victims, but it has not yet been announced who will be interviewed for the series.

The project has been in the works since July 2019, according to a statement released by A+E, Lifetime’s parent company..

“Lifetime expands its footprint in the investigative doc space with development on Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, centering on the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behaviour with young girls. Accused of sex crimes with minors and trafficking, registered sex offender Epstein allegedly hid in plain sight while enablers protected him for over two decades, until his arrest by the FBI,” A+E announced in July 2019, one month prior to Epstein’s death.

The announcement comes after the millionaire financier has been allegedly linked to a number of high-profile political and influential figures.