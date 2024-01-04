Jeffrey Epstein’s Unsealed Court Files Name Check Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew & More

Over 900 pages of documents regarding the investigation of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and his practises have been unsealed and made public, revealing a load of names of the people brought up during the investigation.

READ MORE Ghislaine Maxwell Gave A Non-Apology To Victims After Being Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

These files have been released to the public as part of the lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre held against Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was convicted for running a sex-trafficking operation which oversaw the organisation of having underage girls perform sexual acts, massages, and intercourse with his clients on his private island in the Caribbean.

Both Maxwell and Epstein were jailed for their sex-trafficking crimes. Maxwell remains in prison at FCI Tallahassee, however Epstein took his own life in prison in 2019. The circumstances of his suicide have been widely scrutinised.

Now on Jan 3 in the US, courts have unsealed the papers from Maxwell’s proceedings, which included 40 documents of case exhibits, evidence, and witness examinations.

The 943 pages include the names of various people associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

It is important to note that a name being included in the vast number of documents does not mean that individual was involved in any illegal activities with Epstein, but were simply brought up during the various court proceedings.

Some of the names mentioned in the document include:

Prince Andrew

Michael Jackson

George Lucas

Stephen Hawking

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

Glenn Dubin

Al Gore

Kevin Spacey

Jean Luc Brunel

David Copperfield

Some of these names were expected to make appearances, such as Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, as they had long been suspected of involvement with Epstein — which both vehemently deny.

Maxwell (left) Epstein (middle) and Clinton (right) in the White House.

According to the files, accuser Johanna Sjoberg testified in court that Epstein once told her former US President Bill Clinton “likes them young”, referring to young girls.

Former US President Bill Clinton named in Epstein docs @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/QpUy8DsQHm — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) January 4, 2024

Some names in the document also include the victims, the investigators, and the lawyers involved in the case.

READ MORE Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Modelling Agent Accomplice Found Dead In Paris Prison

This is a developing story. More to come.