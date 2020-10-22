Ghislaine Maxwell said, under oath, that she had never witnessed “inappropriate underage activities” by Jeffrey Epstein, according to a newly unsealed deposition from 2016.

The deposition in question, which was released on Friday morning (AEST) is from an April 2016 civil defamation suit against Maxwell and Epstein by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein kept her as a “sex slave” with the assistance of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell has been charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. She has pleaded not guilty to the sex crimes, and to perjury for denying any involvement during her 2016 deposition, which has now been thrust back into the spotlight.

“I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey, ever,” Maxwell said, according to the official deposition transcript. “I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

Throughout the 9.5 hour deposition, she also vehemently denied any involvement with the Virginia and Jeffrey situation, calling her a “total liar.”

“I never ever at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey. And for the record, she is an absolute total liar,” she said of Giuffre, who is well known as one of Epstein’s most outspoken alleged victims.

In particular, Maxwell discussed her relationship, or lack thereof, with former US President Bill Clinton, claiming that she was never on the island when he was present. However, she did confirm that she had flown on Epstein’s private plane with Clinton, but refused to call him a friend of the late financier.

“One of (the) lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1000 per cent that is a flat out total fabrication and lie,” she said of her relationship with Clinton, who has been criticised for his ties to Epstein.

Interestingly, another deposition from later in 2016 saw Epstein himself plead the Fifth Amendment, thus protecting himself from self-incrimination when pressed on questions regarding Maxwell’s involvement.

Although Maxwell denied any personal involvement, she did not directly answer whether or not she believed Epstein sexually abused minors.

“I can’t testify to what Jeffrey did or didn’t do,” Maxwell said. She later added: “I can only testify to what I know and the fact that she (Giuffre) has lied about me from the beginning to the end and repeatedly causes me to question anything that she may feel.”

Maxwell and her legal team have fought hard to keep the deposition a secret, claiming it could jeopardise her ability to get a fair trial when she faces court in July 2021.

Following her arrest on July 2, Maxwell has been in jail in Brooklyn as she is considered an unacceptable flight risk ahead of her criminal trial next year.

You can read the full deposition transcript here.