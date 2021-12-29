CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and child sexual abuse.

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on five of six sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, following the conclusion of her trial in New York.

Maxwell was the long-time partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and stood accused of helping him lure teenage girls to perform sex acts on him.

She was charged with sex trafficking a minor, enticing a minor to travel, transporting a minor, and three counts of conspiracy relating to the three previous charges.

Maxwell was found guilty of all but enticing a minor to travel.

The maximum sentences of each charge she was found guilty of range from five to 40 years.

Epstein famously died in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for similar charges. It was ruled as a suicide, but the wider public was suspicious given his links to the rich and powerful. His death spawned the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme.

Four of Maxwell’s accusers gave testimony in court, and each described how Maxwell groomed them so Epstein could abuse them.

It would begin with Maxwell giving the girls emotional support while they were suffering financial and family issues, and would use the emotional bond she fostered to make them comfortable around Epstein.

Each of the four girls said Maxwell was involved in the abuse. Three said she set up the meetings with Epstein where the abuse occurred and that she also touched them.

The high-profile trial included the flight logs from Epstein’s private jet as evidence, which include records of prominent figures flying with the billionaire.

Prince Andrew, who has also been accused of abuse by another Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump all have been reported to appear in the logs.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.