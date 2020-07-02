Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday and charged with helping to facilitate his alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

CNN reports Maxwell, 58, was arrested by the FBI at a New Hampshire mansion. She was remanded in custody and set for transfer to New York.

Maxwell faces six charges, including enticement and conspiring to entice minors to travel for illegal sex acts, conspiring to transport minors for criminal sexual activity, and transporting a minor for that purpose.

Federal prosecutors allege that between 1994 and 1997, Maxwell acted as an accomplice to Epstein by helping to “recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” victims as young as 14.

Court documents obtained by the New York Times allege Maxwell attempted to become friendly with the alleged victims by asking about school and their families.

It’s alleged she also took minors shopping and to the movies to develop a “rapport”.

“Through this process, Maxwell and Epstein enticed victims to engage in sexual activity with Epstein,” prosecutors claim.

Previously, Maxwell has strenuously denied any knowledge of, or involvement with Epstein’s alleged offending.

Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008, died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.