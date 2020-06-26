After a court ruling from a judge in the Virgin Islands earlier this month, sexual assault victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be able to seek out a cut of his multi-million dollar estate. It was estimated that Epstein was worth $837.2 million until a quarterly statement filed earlier this year increased the estate by an extra $82 million, bringing the estate’s value up to a whopping $914.5 million.

As per the ABC, the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program is a fund that has been set up to compensate the victims of the disgraced financier after the Virgin Islands’ judge’s decision.

Considering Epstein’s federal sex trafficking charges were dated back to the 2000s, and he has a history of other charges in another state, the fund’s administrator, Jordana H Feldman, believes that over 70 women could potentially step forward and apply for a cut of the Epstein estate. However, she believes some are cautious about the fund’s privacy features.

It’s believed the estate currently holds enough money for all of the victims who step forward to receive their payout, but Feldman also confirmed the fund will look to liquidate more of Epstein’s assets to adequately compensate every applicant.

Epstein’s victims now have nine months to put in a claim for a cut of his estate without lawsuits, and claims that have previously been barred by statutes of limitations are apparently also going to be considered.

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation program will look at each claim individually and will determine how much money each person receives on an independent basis. The attorney for one of his victims, Brad Edwards, has also confirmed that if a victim is not happy with their determined cut, they’re able to challenge it through further legal action.