Ex Sunrise Host David Koch Forced To Clarify That No, He Wasn’t Named In The Epstein Files

Former Sunrise star David Koch had to clear the air after a man with the same name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files unsealed by a US court yesterday.

Also known as Kochie, the television presenter also shares the same name with an American oil billionaire, a fact he made sure to quickly clear up on X (formerly Twitter).

“Just for absolute clarity the David Koch named in the Jeffrey Epstein lists released by the US courts is the American oil billionaire of the same name and no relation,” he wrote.

Koch was host of Sunrise from 2002 – 2023, when he was replaced by Matt Shirvington.

The American David Koch named in the documents was the former Vice President of Koch Industries, the second largest privately held company in the United States.

He was also the 1980 Libertarian candidate for Vice President. He died in 2019.

The clarity came after more than 900 pages of documents were released as part of the lawsuit against Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was convicted for running a sex-trafficking operation which oversaw the organisation of having underage girls perform sexual acts, massages, and intercourse with his clients on his private island in the Caribbean.

Both Maxwell and Epstein were jailed for their sex-trafficking crimes. Maxwell remains in prison at FCI Tallahassee, however Epstein took his own life in prison in 2019.

Other names on the list mentioned in the documents included

Prince Andrew

Bill Clinton

Michael Jackson

George Lucas

Stephen Hawking

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

Glenn Dubin

Al Gore

Kevin Spacey

Jean Luc Brunel

David Copperfield

Some names in the documents are those of victims, the investigators, journalists and the lawyers involved in the case.