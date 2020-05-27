Just two weeks to go ’til the epic revamped Big Brother returns to our screens and illuminates our lives once again.

A brand new trailer has just dropped, have a peek at it below, then I’ll give you some fresh Big Brother tea I’ve received:

Looks wild, right?

Well, here’s some more intel about the new and improved series.

As we know, there are 20 housemates, aged 19-62, who represent a broad range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds (some of whom have been revealed in the above teaser, with more to come shortly).

Remember back in the day how there’d be an elimination each week and we’d all wait with bated breath to see who was being booted out?

Well this time, there’s going to be an elimination in literally every single ep – can you IMAGINE how chaotic that’s gonna be?

Housemates will compete in epic Nomination Challenges (physical/endurance/skill type challenges) and the winner will gain the power to nominate three housemates for eviction.

Housemates will then cast their votes and evict each other from the house, so to get to the end of the game, housemates need to win challenges, control nominations and evict each other. Helllll yeah!

Don’t worry though, audiences won’t be totally shut out as we’ll have a hand in the final three contestants.

Big Brother Australia, hosted by Sonia Kruger, returns in two weeks.

Buckle TF up, bbs.