The revamped Big Brother is in full swing and punters have a bunch of questions, like does Xavier exist? Are Chad and Sophie secretly boning at night? What’s Angela’s exact tea formula? Etc etc.

As we know, the series is pre-filmed, so you can’t really break in, even if ya wanted to, but in an alternate world where it’s live, like in the days of old, where would you find the House?

Channel Seven’s reps have confirmed that the House is based at North Head, Manly in New South Wales – a long way away from the former House’s location at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

The House took 50 days to build through some of the harshest conditions, including the devastating Australian summer bushfires and torrential rainstorms and flooding.

The big boi keeps an eye on the Housemates via the 65 cameras situated around the house, including GoPros and purpose-built set cameras, so basically no conversation is safe.

You’ll also be happy to know that the man upstairs has gone green, featuring sustainable plantation timber and LED lighting to reduce energy consumption, repurposed from other sets.

There are also water saving measures, such as shower time limits and toilets flushed with rainwater. There are two living green walls outside and inside the house, with herbs for use in the kitchen, and recycling will be heavily enforced.

Big Brother airs on Seven on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays.