“What’s everyone’s guesses for what’s going to happen today?” Sophie asks, to which the other Housemates throw out some hot suggestions. It is a sunny Sunday, after all, so surely something fun is afoot like, say… oh I don’t know, maybe a fucken’ PANDEMIC.

Yep, the long-awaited Big Brother episode is here where the Housemates find out that while they’ve been hiding in boxes, fighting over tea bags and quarrelling over evictions, the rest of the planet has been battling a deadly virus.

In true Big Brother form, the announcement is hella dramatic and it’s like a scene out of a bloody horror movie. Which, to be fair, is how it feels on the outside world, but it’s just really trippy to see a global pandemic that’s killed scores of people turned into a reality TV storyline.

oh shit… but how will this affect the next eviction?

Upon learning about the pandemic, the discussions that the Housemates have about the virus’ impact (including how it will affect the economy etc) very much mirror conversations that occurred in the outside world. The only difference is, we had the internet at our disposal to read as much info and as many updates as we needed.

I wonder what kind of intel these guys were given. Is it just word from the big boi or did someone slip them an iPad? Does the House even have WiFi? SO MANY QUESTIONS.

They all get to call their families to check in and see what’s going on, which is really nice, but considering how sadistic BB is, if I were them, I’d think it was a big ‘ol ruse that’s part of the game. I’d be suss on the whole thing the entire time.

The fear of the pandemic doesn’t seem to be hitting them too hard as before ya know it, they’re back to discussing eliminations and strategies again which, I mean, is a good distraction but also… ????

sure, people are dying, but there’s an eye token up for grabs, people!!!

And before long it’s business as usual and the Housemates are running around the House, trying to find a special token.

Sleuthy Sarah finds the token, which grants her the power to save someone from eviction and she, naturally, chooses herself, meaning Xavier and Casey are on the chopping block.

Xav and Case, the coolest kids in the House, are stunned, I repeat, STUNNED to be up for elimination. Being plonked on the couch is the equivalent of being picked last for the team in P.E. and clearly these two have never been in that position before.

but we’re too pretty to be eliminated

In the end, Xavier cops the boot and I guarantee you, it’s the first time the bloke has ever ever ever felt the painful sting of rejection in his entire life EVER.

