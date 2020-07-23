Wondering how the fuck the blokes on Bachelor In Paradise manage to attach their roses to their lewks so quick? Welp, our king Osher Günsberg has given us the tea on Twitter and I will honest to god rest easier knowing how the hell it happens.

Following last night’s episode of BIP, a fan took to Twitter to ask the show’s host the v. important question.

He then revealed the genius trick they use and, like, I low-key knew it must’ve been magnets, but it’s still good to have confirmation.

“Excellent Question: We use a tape/magnet system that we developed on Bachelorette,” he wrote. “Wrap tape around the stem of the rose, and all the boys have a small magnet taped under their shirts. Boom.”

Osh to the rescue, once again.