Osher Günsberg, AKA Switzerland, Just Ripped Into Bella Over Her Behaviour On The Bachelor

Part of the magic (read: the spice) of The Bachelor franchise is what the leading lad / ladies and the contestants say about each other, not just on the show, but on social media and in the press.

Ya know what we’re not used to, however? Host Osher Günsberg throwing shade and, frankly, I’ve never loved to see anything more.

During the latest episode of the Cocktails and Roses podcast, which he hosts with Bachelor alum Alisha Aitken-Radburn, the savage boi called out the behaviour of Bella Varelis following her scrap with Irena Srbinovska.

When Alisha compared Bella’s attitude to a 17-year-old, Osher disagreed, saying that she actually acted way more immature than that and fucking ouch.

“No, no, no. This was straight out of a grade nine, little lunch conflict playbook,” he quipped. “‘Friendship over’ is something that you say right before the bell and you have to then go into P.E.

“Come on, man. We’re grown adults. You pay tax, you vote. Come on. No one says “friendship over’.”

The shaaaaaaade of it all.