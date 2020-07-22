CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

On last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Jamie Doran had a meltdown after learning that his best mate Timm Hanly was leaving Paradise.

After Hanly told him he was exiting the competition, Doran began sobbing uncontrollably at the thought of having to remain on the island without his bud. He was so upset, in fact, that he then packed his own stuff up and left.

Because laughing at someone’s mental health issues is so funny ????. The cast and producers of #BachelorInParadiseAU should be disgusted in themselves for how they just handled the situation with Jamie. — Stacey (@heartofgold81) July 22, 2020

Jamie crying is not funny it’s more just sad that he has such bad social separation disorder issues and everyone laughing at him is kinda toxic #BachelorinParadiseAU — drazmemes (@drazmemes) July 22, 2020

This is actually really uncomfortable and I feel like this should not be aired. Clearly Jamie is going through something. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kate (@KikkiTee) July 22, 2020

As Twitter became flooded with comments from concerned fans, Osher Günsberg stepped in and assured folks that the network has a team of “mental health professionals” employed to assist contestants who may be struggling with the process.

“It’s probably pertinent to point out that everyone on the show has full access to mental health professionals as well as support from the Warner Bros. Australia and Network 10 teams before, during and after production,” he tweeted.

He added, “To be CLEAR. The amount of mental health support before/during/after production for the people on this show it significant. But you’ll never know who accessed it, who asked for it, and who continues with it because of privacy. But trust me, it’s ROBUST.”

To be CLEAR.

Jamie has not yet commented on the episode or clarified what he was going through at the time.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Have something on your mind? You can reach out to BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.