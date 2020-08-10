Thanks for signing up!

One helluva Bachelor In Paradise finale last night, huh?

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Bachie host Osher Günsberg donned a v. snazzy shirt featuring Aussie icon Guy Sebastian and popular probiotic drink Yakult, which is a bold and brilliant choice.

Taking to Instagram, the Bachie host explained the reason behind his outfit choice, and it’s not just ‘cos Guy is an Aussie icon.

“It’s our final night in paradise, so I’m wearing my ‘Grand Final’ shirt. ⁠Can you tell why?⁠” He wrote on Insta, obvs referring to the fact that Guy is the Grand Final king, having been crowned the first-ever winner of Australian Idol.

READ MORE We Chatted To New Bachelor Locky Gilbert About Hot Zoom Dates & Not Pulling A Honey Badger

Want one for yourself? Sorry, friends, I reached out to the creator (Shit Memes) and sadly they are all sold out.

But at least our main man Osher got his hands on one because we love to see a legend wearing another legend.