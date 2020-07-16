Bachelor In Paradise 2020 kicked off last night and it was as drama-filled as you’d want it to be.

During the first ep, Ciarran Stott and Cassandra Mamone seemed to really hit it off, but there was just one thing holding her back from macking on with the British babe: the fact that she’s mates with his ex Renee Barrett, who she starred alongside on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

“Renee is my friend. She was from Matt’s season of The Bachelor. Obviously I am chuffed I have this great banter with Ciarran but at the end of the day, I’ve also got Ciarran’s ex-girlfriend at the back of my mind,” Cass explained.

Ciarran and ex GF Renee. (Credit: Instagram)

Now, a spicy new vid has surfaced, showing how Renee reacted to Ciarran and Cass’ steamy night in paradise.

In the footage, which was shared on the Bachie Funny Insta page from Sam Royce’s Insta, Renee can be seen surrounded by friends during a viewing party as she and Sam both shout “bitch”at the camera.

The video was posted with the caption: “When you break girl code.”

“Renee watching Cassandra refer to her as a ‘good friend’ on Paradise while also trying to get with her ex Ciarran seconds after he said he cheated on her #bachelorinparadiseau,” the video caption explained.

Renee, who is rumoured to enter paradise as an intruder this season, was left even more shocked when Ciarran got with Abbie Chatfield later that night.

Oooh boi, we’re in for one helluva season.