Bachelor in Paradise star Ciarran Stott has denied that he lied about his grandma’s passing following last night’s incredibly messy episode.

To summarise, Ciarran’s ex-girlfriend Renee Barrett arrived in Paradise and shit immediately hit the fan.

It was awkward to watch, obviously, but Renee also came bearing a huge allegation. She claimed that Ciarran still had feelings for her while he was filming Angie Kent‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and even left the production to rekindle their relationship.

As fans will remember, Ciarran left Angie’s season after revealing his nan had sadly passed away.

But after last night’s episode, people questioned whether that was true. Someone literally commented, “So did you grandma die or did you lie about that too?” on his latest Instagram post.

Taking to his IG story on Wednesday morning, Ciarran wrote, “To all the people who think I made up the story about the passing of my nan. Next slide is for you.”

He added, “I shouldn’t even have to be proving anything but that’s just how the internet is.”

In the next slide, Ciarran shared the memorial programs from his nan’s funeral. In another, he shared a quote from Instagram account @forallthebrothers.

“I’ll also just leave this here…” he wrote.

We are three (3) episodes deep into this season of Bachelor in Paradise and everything is already a huge mess. The drama, namely whether or not Ciarran leaves the show or not, continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.

To be honest, I just want more Niranga content and Niranga content only.