We’re so bloody close to the premiere date of this year’s Bachelor In Paradise and the spicy folks over at Ten are teasing us with some A++ scenes.

In the latest clip, Ciarran’s unnamed ex enters the villa and, as Mary puts it, Abby is “losing her shit.”

“hands off my man”

So who is this sexy exy?

It’s been rumoured that Renee Barrett, who joined Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor as an intruder and later dated Ciarran, is joining the show to eff shit up.

“As soon as he found out she’d been cast on Matt’s season and was about to start filming, he decided to get on The Bachelorette,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

“Casting producers were aware of this and it definitely helped his cause. His friends are saying he mostly went on to get back at Renee.”

Later in the clip, we see Ciarran emerging from what appears to be Abbie’s bed, looking a little worse for wear.

We then see Ciarran have his lil tanty, which I’m assuming has to do with his ex entering the villa.

In a recent interview, the good looking Brit revealed that something’s gonna go down early on in the new season of Bachelor In Paradise that will see him “go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia.”