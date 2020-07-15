Hot on the heels of Bachelor in Paradise‘s premiere, we’ve also been gifted a first glimpse at Locky Gilbert‘s upcoming season of the Bachelor.

This season will be very interesting given the fact that, you know, a literal global pandemic reared its ugly head once filming had commenced. And because of this, we can expect a whole bunch of virtual dates, apparently. Yep, both single and group virtual dates…

“We were three-quarters of the way through series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home,” Stephen Tate explained to The Australian.

“So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world. We call it love in lockdown. They continued to virtually date, both as single dates and as group dates.”

Anyway, let’s take a squiz at the first trailer for the upcoming season and feel nostalgic about social distancing not being a thing.

Locky's ready for his biggest adventure yet… falling in LOVE ????#TheBachelorAU, coming soon to 10. pic.twitter.com/rGlzicFH6r — The Bachelor Australia ???? (@TheBachelorAU) July 15, 2020

The Survivor alumni had been announced as the upcoming Bachie back in March.

“There’s no denying I’ve had some incredible, heart-stopping experiences for both work and fun, but this takes the cake,” he’d posted on the ‘gram.

“Pack your bags Australia, I am beyond excited to be announced as this year’s Bachelor and cannot wait to share this epic romantic adventure with you all.”

This whole IRL-versus-Zoom-date set-up will be… interesting. But popcorn will most certainly be at the ready.