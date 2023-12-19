Jonathan LaPaglia hive rise up because there’s a new season of Australian Survivor coming to our tell screens very soon. Channel 10 just dropped a whole bunch of new deets on the theme, cast, and air dates for the much anticipated season of Australian Survivor 2024.

When will the Australian Survivor 2024 air?

Australian Survivor‘s 2024 season is officially set to arrive on your screens on 5 February 2024. The first episode will air at 7:30pm on Channel 10, and will be available on 10 Play.

Here’s a hot new trailer of the upcoming season.

The last season kicked off in August of 2023 so the network is clearly keen to score some healthy ratings early in the new year.

What is the theme of Australian Survivor 2024?

We now know that the next season of Australian Survivor will be Titans vs Rebels, and the meaning of this title has been widely speculated.

Network 10 have kept the meaning of this title heavy under wraps, providing only the following hints in a press release:

“A Titan is someone who has achieved a great feat against all odds. The Rebels love to go against the game, sticking it to the man.”

Where will the new season of Australian Survivor be filmed?

According to insider tea the next season of Australian Survivor: Titans vs Rebels has once again taken place on the pristine beaches of Samoa. It looks like filming wrapped back in September so we expect producers to be busy squirrelling away on the edit as we speak. Can’t fricken wait.

Which contestants will be in the next season of Australian Survivor?

It’s always the biggest question on everyone’s lips as we head into a new season of Australian Survivor – who will be in the running to take the crown?

The network have released a stunning new cast photo, giving us a look at all 24 of the Titans vs Rebels contestants.

Australian Survivor Titans vs Rebels cast, set to air February 2024. Source: Network 10.

Judging by the looks of the trailer and this cast, everyone here is a fresh face. Meaning that the all the fun lies in the future, of finding out who is the next great hero and who is the next great villain of Australian Survivor.

Who won the last season of Australian Survivor?

In the most recent season Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains, 29-year-old pole vault Olympian Liz Parnov was crowned sole survivor after playing an incredibly tactic social and physical game. Honestly, queen shit, I love to see it.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of Australian Survivor: Titans vs Rebels – we will bring you all the tea.