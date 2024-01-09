The First Survivor: Titans Vs Rebels Contestant Has Been Revealed As Model Valeria Sizova

The hot new season of Australian Survivor is just around the corner and I am already feeling HYPED thanks to a cheeky cast announcement from Channel Ten.

In what I presume is the first of many, Channel Ten posted a video introducing the very first confirmed contestant from Survivor: Titans V Rebels — a titan named Valeria Sizova.

Valeria is a model and business owner who runs a dance entertainment company in Sydney.

As a model, Valeria has always had people doubting her smarts and isn’t afraid to play the dumb model card when it suits her.

But in reality, she’s got the strong spirit needed to succeed in Survivor. Valeria moved to Australia from Russia on her own when she was only 17 years old. She barely spoke English and knew no one.

Okay metallic blue shorts!!!! I see you!! (Image: Supplied)

After she got settled, she began studying Political Science at uni — which I’d argue has some hefty advantages in the competition — before deciding to pursue a dance professional instead.

Valeria is a self-confessed lone wolf who is gunning for individual success but she admits that she’ll be making an effort to be a team player.

“I feel like when you look at me, I might look cute for day one but by day two, the sleeping bear inside of me is ready to fight,” she said.

“I won’t be afraid to play the cliché girl who seems worried about her hair and makeup, I can play that for a while but that’s when I’ll blindside them.”



Ayooooo go get em’ gal!!

To learn more about Valeria — and to see her cute AF look she’s arriving on the island with — check out the promo below.

Valeria is just the first cab off the rank to be confirmed in the new season of Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels.

As soon as we know more, we’ll let you know.