After an absolutely bonkers season of thrills, spills and all around mayhem, the end is nigh for Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels. Which begs the question: who wins Australian Survivor 2024?

There are five folks left on the spicy series and they’re gonna have to battle it out to take home the crown.

Here’s everything we know about the Survivor finale.

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels Finale

Who wins Survivor?

Time to get to the bottom of who wins Australian Survivor 2024!

The last men and women standing are Caroline, Feras, Kirby, Mark and Raymond.

Ten’s Survivor expert Shannon Guss shared her thoughts on how she reckons the finale is gonna play out.

“Feras is in the prime spot to win for me,” she shared via 10Play. “He has outs — miraculously, an idol still, a favourable jury chance against anyone but Kirby given the impressive way he’s navigated the game, Raymond’s supposed loyalty, Kirby as a shield and an OK shot at challenges in a now even field, given that last week saw the challenge beasts sent extinct.”

She added, “His nemesis (emphasis on the final syllable, given their sibling-type relationship) in Kirby has a simple task – win out and take home the prize. If she can get herself to the end, it’s hers to lose, but the road is rocky. Both Feras and Kirby have cemented this season in the annals of Survivor history as one of its best, with the richest newbie relationship I can think of in the global franchise. Thank you both for your service.

“Mark is a sneaky winner pick for me. After a leading start to the game, he lost capital through the swap but has had wins through the post-merge, including that of a car. If Feras and Kirby are sacrificed in the final rounds, I think he could advocate for his game successfully.”

Old mate Raymond! (Credit: Ten)

Side-eye serving Mark. (Credit: Ten)

Camp queen Kirby! (Credit: Ten)

Fave fave Feras! (Credit: Ten)

Onya Caroline! (Credit: Ten)

As for your girl Caroline, Shannon reckons she has an “uphill battle” ahead of her.

“As if it isn’t hard enough to gain permission to play the godmother-type game she’s intermittently employed as an older woman, we’ve also seen social issues she needs to wear – literally, a lot of the issues were over a jacket she wouldn’t let other people wear.”

She opined that “if Raymond can act in self-interest and cut his best friend in Feras towards the end to claim the move, I could also see a strong showing against these Titans, with the right jury and the right pitch.”

But the truth is, literally anything can happen out there so we’ll just have to wait and see!

When is the Survivor finale?

We finally know when to bags the couch for the Survivor finale!

Grand finale week kicks off this Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

In the meantime, catch the final contestants fight tooth and nail to be crowned the winner on Sunday and Monday, with the final event set to occur on Tuesday, March 19.