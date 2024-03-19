When Is The Australian Survivor Finale & How To Watch It

The Australian Survivor finale is finally here after a nail-biting season of biffing in the wilderness.

To make sure you’re primed and ready for the big finish of Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, peep all the details of when you can watch the Australian Survivor finale and how.

When is the Australian Survivor Finale?

We finally know when you should bags the couch for the Survivor finale!

Grand finale week kicked off on Sunday and continued last night. It’ll pick up again tonight for the big finish!

The Australian Survivor 2024 cast. (Credit: Ten)

Where To Watch Australian Survivor Titans vs Rebels Finale

You can catch the Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels finale on 10 and 10 Play at 7.30pm.

Which Contestants Have Made It To The Australian Survivor Finale?

The last men and women standing are Feras Basal, Caroline Courtis and Mark Warnock.

Who do we think will win, I hear you ask? There are already some theories about that!

READ MORE Who Wins Australian Survivor 2024?

Australian Survivor Prize: What Does The Winner Get?

In addition to the crown and the glory, the winner gets a whopping $500,000 as a prize which ain’t nothin’ to sneeze at!

How Much Do Australian Survivor Contestants Get Paid?

Sure, the ‘yuuuuuge prize money, fame and glory of being crowned sole Survivor are enough incentive to sign up. But the thing is, these people have to pause their lives — as in their jobs… as in their pay checks… — to film the show. So you’d hope they receive some kind of compensation for that, right?

Well, in 2019, a bunch of ex Survivor contestants spoke to Mamamia and revealed behind-the-scenes details, including the salary sitch.

These former Survivor stars included Lee Carseldine, El Rowland and Matt Tarrant.

Lee Carseldine and Locky Gilbert in an… interesting position there. (Credit: Ten)

Here’s what they revealed:

“We only get paid $90 a day,” Lee told the site. “So apart from trying to win it (and take home $500K) you aren’t doing it for the money. It’s a whole lot of hurt for not a lot gained if you don’t win.

“You’re basically being paid less than $100 to be wet, cold and hungry.”

For context, MAFS stars reportedly get around $150 per day and The Bachelor Australia stars get less than $100 a day.

So it’s kinda below average, if the rumours are true!

Does The Runner-Up Of Australian Survivor Get Anything?

According to CinemaBlend, the runner-up earns a whopping $100,000.

Now, bear in mind, that’s the U.S. version of the show. It’s unclear if Australian Survivor runner-ups earn anything, so if you’re an Aussie Survivor runner-up and you have intel on the subject, do hit us up!

Hope yas enjoy the finale toniiiiiiight!