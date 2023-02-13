SPOILER ALERT: This article holds big spoilers for episode seven of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains. If you don't want arguably the most chaotic elimination ruined for you, don't read ahead before watching. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.

Well, shit. Australian Survivor threw down the gauntlet in episode seven with a tribal council not just for the Aussie history books, but the extended Survivor universe lore. It was — no word of a lie — the best elimination gameplay I’ve ever seen. It has only proven to me that George Mladenov should be put into an international season as soon as humanly possible.

The King of Bankstown pulled off one of the most impressive moves on Sunday night where he managed to not only blindside a fellow villain (sorry Fraser Lack) but also forced his main rival Simon Mee to show his hand about whether he’s selfless and trustworthy enough to save someone (Stevie Khouw) he was aligned with.

Sure, it meant George exposed Jordie for being a bit of a snake and telling everyone about Simon’s idol and also blowing up any possibility of a five-strong alliance going into the eventual tribe merge. But pulling it off without a hitch is bloody incredible for his Survivor resumé if he finds himself giving his big pitch to the jury at the end of the season.

It’s this exact play from a ruthless, wide-eyed George that leads me to fully believe that he would be a perfect contender for an international version of Survivor.

There’s no way on God’s green earth that Survivor big dog Jeff Probst hasn’t watched that tribal council and not considered how entertaining it would be to see the big players from various iterations of the show battle it out on a universal season.

My dream was to play Survivor. Now my dream is to play Survivor with @KingGeorge2200. #SurvivorAU #survivor — Jesse Lopez (@Jesse_L_Lopez) February 12, 2023

It’s not the first time we’ve demanded an Australian player be allowed to enter the US Survivor thunderdome. Back in 2019, we campaigned for David Genat to be plonked in the American game just to see what would happen to the Golden God.

Now in 2023, we want the King of Bankstown in there too. Screw it, put both of them in there to run riot with their equally-as-chaotic gameplay. I want to see both of them go full-on crazy eyes on the American superfans. Or, better yet, a plethora of top players from all the various Survivor franchises.

Papi Probst has previously teased the idea of an international season of Survivor so it’s not not something that’s on the table. So if you’re still thinking about it may we please put forward our two most cunning and chaotic players for your consideration?

Give us George and David going up against turbo island icons like Boston Rob Mariano, Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow, Tyson Apostol and Rick Devens. Christ knows it’s what we all need, want and absolutely deserve.