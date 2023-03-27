After 47 days living on a beach in Samoa, Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains contestant Liz Parnov has taken out the crown of Sole Survivor.

It’s been a season of Australian Survivor for the ages. There were tribe swaps and super-gruelling challenges.

There was the Shiz alliance, Spice Girls alliance, the Vigilantes and the Jacuzzi 3 alliance. There was Simon Mee‘s insanely stupid cookie idol storyline (remember that?).

There was also THAT tribal council moment.

But on Monday night it all came down to Liz, Gerry Geltch and Matt Sharp after the self-proclaimed King of Survivor AKA Cockroach of Bankstown George Mladenov was voted out in the final tribal council.

Shoutout to Lizzie for surviving that final challenge. Beast mode.

We found out on Sunday night that we’d have a final three instead of a final two, and Liz took it out with a clean sweep of votes from George, Sam Webb, Nina Twine, Felicity “Flick” Palmateer, Hayley Leake, Simon Mee and Shaun Hampson.

And the Survivor girlies of Twitter have THOUGHTS.

A GLORIOUS DEATH 💀 🤴 #survivorau — George Mladenov (@KingGeorge2200) March 27, 2023

Why do you deserve to win?



Liz: I learnt from George

Matt: I socially aligned with George

Gerry: I had George on my team #SurvivorAu — sam (@samshape) March 27, 2023

liz murdering this final tribal council #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/rn04bD3XiA — lil waffle (@seany_sheep) March 27, 2023

Folks were celebrating the reign of Queen Lizzy III. Soz Elizabeth II, better luck next time.

This is what a winner looks like. She ate those men upppp #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/mB22beDWah — Jonny (@_jonny93) March 27, 2023

Liz’s win, paired with George’s tragic defeat, is narratively satisfying for a season of beautiful long story arcs. As a woman, Villain & newbie she was the ultimate parabola. She reflected the major alliances, characters & arcs of the season in a way that resonates #SurvivorAU — Shannon Guss (Gaitz) (@ShannonGaitz) March 27, 2023

THE WINNER OF AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR HEROES VS VILLAINS, LIZ SOLE SURVIVOR PARNOV #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/0V1EzS0mco — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) March 27, 2023

IT’S FCKING UNANIMOUS BABY!!! LIZ YOU ARE A LEGEND, YOU ARE AN ICON, AND YOU ARE THE MOMENT. KINGSLAYER, SHONEE AVENGER, QUEEN OF FACIAL EXPRESSIONS AND READING THE GORLS TO FILTH. SO MUCH LOVE FOR MY FAVOURITE WINNER EVER AND THE BIGGEST SLAY TO EVER SLAY 💅🏻 #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/nxjcP1dE97 — liz burn it all down party💅🏻 in mourning AGAIN (@teamshonee) March 27, 2023

Liz.



An absolutely worthy winner of heroes v villains. Ruthless. Showed throughout she was a power player, making moves, fighting from the bottom, recalculating perfectly. Female powerhouse, who outplayed, clean sweep.



Icon status achieved.#SurvivorAU — Ryan Brink (@RyanVBrink) March 27, 2023

liz not only a winner but a unanimous one at that #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/48ZSJRbcHO — o (@shoneeismother) March 27, 2023

Queen Liz you are the Shiz ♥️ pic.twitter.com/12ZP0Yh9on — Lottie McIntyre 🐨 (@themacsta) March 27, 2023

Australian Survivor went up against MAFS this year and actually rated pretty well. Honestly can’t wait to see what twist and turns Jonathan La Paglia and his cronies have for us next season.

In the meantime, enjoy this video of former PEDESTRIAN.TV writer Courtney getting absolutely owned while attempting a challenge while on set.

Bring on Australian Survivor: Journos v Athletes, tbh.