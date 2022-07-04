We’ve just gotten wind of what the Survivor Australia 2023 tribe vibe is going to be and it sounds siiiiiick!

Bear in mind it’s just a rumour for now, served up by the goss mongers at the So Dramatic! podcast, so take it with a grain of salt until we have confirmation.

That being said, they’ve been right before! Remember when they reported the wild news that Sophie Cachia was joining the show long before it was announced and everyone poo-pooed it, including Sophie herself?

Next minute, there she was! In the jungle!

So anyway, read on for everything we know about Survivor Australia 2023…

What is the Survivor Australia 2023 theme?

The poddy revealed it’s a Heroes v Villains theme with 12 former Survivor castaways competing alongside 12 new players.

Which Survivor Australia stars are in the new season?

So Dramatic! was even generous enough to list the Survivor Australia stars returning to compete in the new season!

Apparently the returning cast members include Kristie Bennett (2016), Shaun Hampson (2019), Nina Twine (2022), Jordie Hansen (2022), George Mladenov AKA George from Bankstown (2019) and Shonee Fairfax (2018/2020).



The sneaky insider who spoke to the podcast claimed that old mate Ciarran Stott from The Bachelor Australia franchise was also approached to join the show. Da fuq?

Anywho, that’s all we know for now so stay tuned for more deets on Survivor Australia 2023, Heroes v Villains.

And, of course, have a listen to the latest ep of the So Dramatic! podcast for more tea.