Every time Adele posts a new pic to Instagram, she somehow manages to break the internet. First it was her weight transformation and now it’s cultural appropriation. Girl, where is your PR when you need them?

The tone deaf photo of Adele in a Jamaican flag bikini and Bantu knots has been been met with a tonne of backlash on Instagram and Twitter, with many calling her out for cultural appropriation.

However, there is a silver lining, and that is the quality of memes ripping into this most cursed image.

If you know, you know…

These are just too good.

Yep, that is certainly an In the Night Garden reference.

Once again, thank you Twitter.

God, I sure do love the internet.

Image: Twitter / Aychceo