If you haven’t already spent your morning feverishly trying to reset your apps, I’m sorry to confirm that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down, and are only just slowly starting to come back online. As with any kind of shared experience, boundless memes are being shared, and they all sprung up on one of the only platforms that survived the huge blackout: Twitter.

A global outage affected tens of millions of users, including you and me, which meant we couldn’t lie in bed endlessly scrolling until we absolutely had to get up.

As everyone started running to Twitter to find out what the fuck was going on, the people who inhabit that corner of the internet went wild. So while we can’t scroll through Instagram and laugh at all the memes, I’ve gathered them here for you.

Enjoy your scrolling – I hope this helps you feel like you’re on Instagram for a hot minute.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Hiya babes! — Adele (@Adele) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg has concluded his research into rating every woman on Earth and has now shut down Facebook. Thank you all for your cooperation. — john carpenter's ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021

Presidential pardon for whoever nuked facebook — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 4, 2021

i'm taking my photo dump to linkedin — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 4, 2021

"You know who else briefly went offline?" -Youth pastor — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) October 4, 2021

Facebook’s down but more importantly, the group chat’s down so I can’t have my morning coffee and catchup on all the gossip shared after I fell asleep — corgi (@courtwhip) October 4, 2021

Pouring one out for NSW Libs trying to organise votes on Whatsapp this morning… — Lucy Carter (@lucethoughts) October 4, 2021

more like The Social Notwork — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) October 4, 2021

wipe it all from the earth and let us begin anew I say — jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) October 4, 2021

tell your conservative family members that facebook is working fine for you — mark (@kept_simple) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram down? Snapchat and Gmail acting iffy? Time to go back to our roots. The one true survivor pic.twitter.com/Qn9ucUNTyp — ✨yeehaw ass✨ (@bizzitybo) October 4, 2021

Blacking out all of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp might be the Retrogradiest thing Mercury has ever done and I’m here for it — Rachel Brathen (@RachelBrathen) October 4, 2021

While the huge social media platforms were down, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly lost around AUD$8billion from his personal fortune, as his company’s stock plummeted. At least we can still be rich in memes about Instagram and Facebook, while Zucc is a little bit less insanely rich than he was yesterday.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp seem to be returning and allowing people to post and load content (read: memes) again, but for a brief moment this morning we were all free from boomer relatives posting minion memes and sharing incredibly incorrect chain mail on Facebook.

Can we go back to that please, Mark? Just leave us with our group chats on Messenger and maybe Facebook Marketplace, and take the rest.