Adele has broken her Instagram silence, posting her first picture for 2020 in celebration of her glorious 32nd birthday.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned the post. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x”

Now, that’s all well and good, but the accompanying image has truly left the internet shooketh. She looks so damn happy, and if that smile doesn’t immediately inject endorphins into your brain, I don’t know what will.

“I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen commented.

(Quick side bar: while it’s clear that Adele looks undeniably amazing, it’s worth noting that Adele has always looked undeniably amazing, and weight loss obviously doesn’t equate to someone being better. Beauty comes in every size. Le fin.)

It’s been a tough past year for our queen, following her split from Simon Konecki and the subsequent legal battles, so, if anything, it’s just great to see her smiling again.

At time of writing, the birthday ‘gram has amassed nearly 900k likes in just over an hour. If that doesn’t break any records, I’ll be damn surprised.

“Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!” @oprahmagazine commented, verbalising the everyone’s wishes.

Well, her announcement at a friend’s wedding back in February still rings true, we should be expecting new music in September.

Welcome back to the ‘gram, Adele. We bow to thee.