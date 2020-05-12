Adele recently showed off her incredible weight loss via Instagram and was met with a huge response from fans.

Now, an insider has revealed to Heat magazine that the British singer is finding the attention she’s received “very embarrassing” and is said to be dealing with it by treating herself to a new wardrobe “worth thousands.”

“Adele is finding the attention very embarrassing,” the source told the publication.

“She admits that although she may now look the best she ever has, she still gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance.”

“She sometimes finds it hard to believe that she looks as good as people say she does. She says she’s shocked when she looks in the mirror, but she’s really enjoying buying so many new clothes.

“She is having a blast trying things on – from skimpy dresses to statement red-carpet creations. It’s like she’s making up for lost time, and she’s spent thousands of dollars.”

Adele is expected to be releasing a new album soon – the first since her split from the father of her bb.