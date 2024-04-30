9 Of The Best New Shows To Stream In May 2024 If The Weather Is A Bit Gloomy

Guys, it’s almost May and I have no idea what I’ve done with my life so far. Apart from watching approximately one billion hours of TV, that is. There’s been SO much good content coming out this year, and I’ve been hooked on Baby Reindeer, Heartbreak High, Knuckles and more.

I’m always stoked to see what new content is coming our way – even if sometimes it feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day to watch it all – and this month is no exception. And with the weather getting a bit darker and colder, what better excuse is there to grab a cosy blanket and start rotting on the couch?

Season 3 of Bridgerton arrives in May. (Image: Netflix)

9 New TV Shows Coming To Streaming Services In May 2024:

Hot Ones Season 15

This season of Hot Ones is jam-packed with celebs all trying their best to shove 10 hot wings down their gob. The talk show is hosted by Sean Evans, who is known for his laid-back interview style that makes his guests feel comfy and at ease. The premise is simple – it’s “the show with hot questions, and ever hotter wings.”

Those who don’t manage to finish all the wings get shoved onto the Hall of Shame, so there’s bound to be plenty of tears from these delicate stars. Stepping into the literal hot seat this season include “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo, actors David Harbour, Elizabeth Olsen, Matt Damon and Elijah Wood, plus more.

Considering I cry if my food so much as looks at chilli, these souls are much braver than me. Godspeed!

Where to watch: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION

Premiere date: May 4

Dark Matter

This show is based on a book by Blake Crouch, and it’s packed with some serious talent, including Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga. There are nine episodes that follow Jason Dessen’s journey after he is seized from his life in Chicago and transported to an alternate universe.

There seems to be an endless number of doors that Jason can enter, with each one taking him to another version of his life. It looks like he’s fighting to get back to his original universe, but it doesn’t look easy.

The trailer is trippy, and I have a feeling the series will leave us with more questions than answers. How do we actually know if we, right now, are living in the right version of our life? Super pumped for this one.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: May 8

Top Gear Australia

A former NRL player, a Survivor host and an automotive YouTube star have joined forces to make Top Gear Australia’s reboot the best yet. Beau Ryan, Jonathan LaPaglia and Blair ‘Moog’ Joscelyne will be partaking in epic challenges filled with high-octane antics.

Fans of the UK Top Gear will love this one, as it’s based on the classic format but producers have promised an Aussie twist. The trailer shows the trio will be travelling all over the world to beautiful locations such as Italy, Monaco and Colombia. And of course, the Stig will be making an appearance.

Honestly, the trailer is bonkers. There’s vehicles crashing, cars on fire, someone driving an army tank down the road and nudity. Consider me seated.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Premiere date: May 17

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

Our fave NJ housewives are back for what’s bound to be a messy, messy season. Returning cast include Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs, with pals Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider coming along for the ride.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but from the first preview, it looks like someone is called a “Judas” for not prioritising certain friendships. There are “dirty” accusations, steamy romances, and a clear divide between Melissa and Teresa.

Melissa has also teased that the drama is going to be “quite shocking” – and coming from a RHONJ star, that’s big.

Where to watch: Hayu

Premiere date: May 7

Doctor Who

I’m SO excited for this new series to drop. Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his role in Sex Education, is portraying the Fifteenth Doctor. He beat out a ton of rumoured actors after the part, including Lenny Henry, Richard Ayoade, Hugh Grant and Michaela Coel. He’s the first Black and openly queer actor to step into such an iconic role, and I can’t wait to see him shine.

This show has been going for yonks, but for those who have been living under a rock, it’s a sci-fi show based around the Doctor and his companion. The pair travel between worlds via the TARDIS, a blue time-travelling ship that looks like a police box.

From the trailer, it looks like the duo are in for some terrifying adventures, with strange creatures and enemies to defeat.

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: May 11

Iron Chef

This iconic cooking show came before MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules. It’s a simple premise: a challenger chef and resident Iron Chef are given certain ingredients or theme, and compete against each other for an hour.

There have been some seriously high-brow chefs competing as the Iron Chef, including Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay and Bario Batali. Each Iron Chef has a speciality, such as Italian food, California cuisine and more.

If you love a nostalgic cooking show, this one is perfect for you.

Where to watch: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION

Premiere date: May 1

Bridgerton Season 3: Part One

If you want something a little bit horny, swoon-worthy and filled with drama, Bridgerton Season 3 ticks all the boxes. Sadly, there’s only half of the season dropping, so you’ll have to wait until June 13 for the conclusion.

After Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) overheard Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) say he wouldn’t ever court her at the end of Season 2, she was left reeling. Season 3 is all about Penelope moving on and finding a husband, but things get messy when Colin decides to help mentor her. It’s giving friends-to-lovers and the classic love coach trope.

Preview clips show some undeniable chemistry between Penelope and Colin, so dare I say there will be good news for Polin stans? Four episodes will be released to sink your teeth into, with the last four episodes coming next month.

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: May 16

The Kardashians Season 5

The Kardashians are back and if you’ve been following Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship, it’s one to watch. There hasn’t been confirmation that the Wonka actor will make his reality TV debut, but considering relationships are a big part of their storylines, I’m optimistic.

It’s possible we’ll get to see some of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy journey, as she gave birth in November last year. Kim Kardashian also joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate, so it could be interesting if we get any info on what went down on set.

The first four seasons had 10 episodes each, so it’s likely there will be a fair few eps to binge.

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: May 23

Catfish Season 9

Look, if a show has been going since 2012, you know it’s gotta be good. Nēv Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back to break some people’s hearts when it’s clear they’ve been catfished.

There’s also a fun surprise appearance by former co-host Max Joseph, who left the show in 2018 to start a directing career.

According to the network, this season is set to “uncover some of the most important, real-life stories to date including overcoming abuse, disease, racism and more.” If that doesn’t sell it, the tagline is incredible: “The season you’ve been baiting for.”

Where to watch: Paramount+

Premiere date: May 7

Looks like I’ve got a bunch of content to get through. Can’t wait!

Feature image: Netflix, YouTube & BBC