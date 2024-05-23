7 TV Shows Like Bridgerton If You Burn For More Horny Period Dramas

Dear reader, are you struggling to find content that’ll scratch the Bridgerton itch while we collectively wait for Season Three, Part Two? That’s okay, you’re not alone. In fact, it turns out there are a hell of a lot of people in the mood for some period drama that will fill the gaping hole the latest season of Bridgerton left in our lives after the abrupt hiatus before part two.

So, without further ado, let me introduce you to seven shows that will certainly fill the void as Bridgerton dupes. Well, for now at least.

Give us more!!!!! (Image: Netflix)

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Look, for the big Bridgerton fans amongst us, this might be a bit of a cop-out. But if you haven’t seen the Bridgerton spin-off/prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, now is the time to do so, my friend.

The plot follows the origin story of the illusive queen of the ton, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel plays the Queen Charlotte we know from Bridgerton, whilst India Amartifio plays young Queen Charlotte) as she enters British society life as a 17-year-old marrying King George (Corey Mylchreest).

As fans of Bridgerton would know, the relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George — and the king’s mental state — is shrouded in mystery. The spin-off series aims to give viewers much-needed answers about what is really going on with the couple behind closed doors, switching between timelines to give us the whole picture.

You can watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix.

READ MORE Don’t Read The Bridgerton Books In Sibling Hierarchy If You Want Them In The Correct Order

2. The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers is another period drama full of fun and fancy. Based on the unfinished novels by American writer Edith Wharton, the series follows a group of five young American women — Nan (Kristine Froseth), Conchita (Alisha Boe), Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Mabel (Josie Totah) — who head to London to experience British high society during debutant season after Conchita marries Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan).

However, when the gal pals get there, they realise there are a lot of cultural differences between the American high society and the British. Feeling stifled by the various rules and regulations imposed by the stuffy old people with status, they seek out their own fun. And, of course, romance along the way.

Honestly, The Buccaneers was one of those shows that I didn’t expect to like but thoroughly enjoyed. Like Bridgerton, it had a period drama feel with some spicy modern twists. What a treat!!

You can binge Season One of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.

3. The Gilded Age

In the 1880s in New York City, big changes were coming — especially for the aristocratic upper echelons of society. Rapid economic expansion and growth saw a changing of the guard amongst the elite, with new money joining the ranks of the most expensive high flyers in town. Naturally, this caused a little bit of friction between old money and the new.

The Gilded Age touches on this shift, following a young woman named Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who enters the social scene of New York after her father dies and she’s sent to live with her aunts. It’s not long before she finds herself trapped in a social war between her old-money aunts and new-money neighbours.

You can catch Seasons One and Two of The Gilded Age on Paramount+.

4. The Great

If the fanciful outfits in Bridgerton delight you, then you’ve got to check out The Great. I’ll admit, the costuming and the story has a slightly more realistic vibe but it does have a similar humour that I think Bridgerton fans would enjoy.

The series is a satirical black comedy-drama which follows a young Catherine The Great (Elle Fanning) as she marries the daft Peter III Of Russia (Nicholas Hoult) to one day become the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. While it has some flecks of history in it, please note it’s extremely fictionalised and hilarious. HUZZAH!!!!

You can tune in to Seasons One to Three of The Great on Stan.

5. Dickinson

Dickinson is a comedy-drama about a young inspiring poet named Emily Dickinson. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s regarded as one of the most prolific and influential American poets of all time despite being hardly known while she was alive. This is why I hope ghosts exist because it would be fab for Emily to get a scope of her legacy.

Anyway, the fictionalised plot is centred around Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) while her parents seek to find her a suitor. Only, Emily doesn’t want to get married to a man. She’s hopelessly in love with her best friend Sue (Ella Hunt) — who also happens to be her brother’s fiancé.

While it covers historical events, it’s similar to Bridgerton in the way the series employs a pinch of modernity to spice things up. Nice!!!!

You can watch Seasons One to Three of Dickinson on Apple TV+.

6. Harlots

If you want something a tad spicer than Bridgerton, you’ve gotta check out Harlots. This period drama is about an incredibly clever woman named Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) who runs a brothel in 18th-century London. After getting her start as a sex worker herself, she stepped into the role of a madam and is absolutely making bank. When religious evangelists begin to crack down on brothels in her area, Margaret decides to move her business to another part of London but in the process, it forces her to go head to head for clientele with Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) the woman she used to work for.

Although it seems like Margaret has enough on her plate, she’s also a mum attempting to raise her daughters throughout it all.

You can watch Seasons One to Three of Harlots on Stan.

7. The Empress

When rebellious Duchess Elizabeth “Sisi” von Wittelsbach (Devrim Lingau) falls head over heels in love with Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant) of Austria the entire nation is shocked. After all, Emperor Franz was meant to be the fiancé of her older sister Duchess Helene (Elisa Schlott) so it’s naturally a bit ~dramatic~.

So, Sisi and Franz tie the knot making her the new Empress of Austria. But now, she has to deal with her husband’s scheming and sneaky family, her sister’s broken heart, along with the stressors and responsibilities that come with being a goddamn empress.

Juicy, no?

You can watch The Empress on Netflix.

Well, there you have it! I truly hope this fills the void for now. Otherwise, I’ll catch you when the rest of Bridgerton Season Three drops.

Happy watching, dear reader!