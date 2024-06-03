Alert the period drama girlies because Netflix and Shondaland have finally dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated second part of Bridgerton Season Three. And my lord, it promises to be juicy.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second half of the season after part one raked in more than 41 million views in just the first four days, because we love ye olde gossip girl.

Bridgerton Season Three Part Two will pick up where the first half of the season left us — diving into what exactly happened after *that* carriage scene.

“Dearest reader, last night an announcement came with great haste,” the voiceover begins in the trailer.

The trailer begins with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) celebrating their engagement announcement with their friends and family, but the joy quickly screeches to a halt as Penelope’s best-kept secret threatens to be revealed.

“You have not told him you are Whistledown?” Eloise — who has been keeping Penelope’s alter-ego a secret since the end of Season Two — asks.

“Eloise, please do not tell him,” Penelope begs.

“If it’s too difficult for you to reveal the truth, I will reveal it to him myself,” Eloise threatens in a later scene.

Will Penelope’s secret identity be revealed? (Image: Netflix)

Throughout the trailer we also see Colin getting increasingly suspicious that his bride-to-be is hiding *something* from him, but it doesn’t seem like he can put his finger on exactly what it is.

Will Penelope reveal her true identity? Will it be revealed for her? What will Colin think? And, perhaps most importantly, what does this mean for the future of Lady Whistledown?

So many questions left to be answered, but thankfully fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 13, 2024. In the meantime, you can peep the trailer for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 below.