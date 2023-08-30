The Great Has Been Cancelled After Three Seasons And That’s Not Very HUZZAH! Of Them, Now Is It

It’s a tragic day for diehard fans of Stan’s drama-comedy The Great because news has just landed that the beloved series has been cancelled. The devastating revelation comes three and a half months after the third season premiered back in May.

The cancellation is pretty surprising considering how much of a smash hit this series has been with audiences and that it’s been critically acclaimed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Great even managed to earn nearly universal positive reviews across all three of its seasons. That barely happens.



The period comedy-drama, which is toted as “an occasionally true story,” follows Catherine The Great (Elle Fanning) on her journey from an outsider to becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history by marrying Emperor Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult) who is a bit of a loveable bozo.



The series gained a cult following for the way it combined absurd, ridiculous, crude humour comedy with strong historical satire. Don’t believe me? Take a quick look at the stellar reviews on IMDb. With such glowing statements from fans, it’s truly hard to believe that they’ve nixed it after Season Three.

Not so great news, is it? (Image Source: Stan / The Great)

As the news quickly spread throughout the internet, fans of the series have been pretty fkn vocal over their feelings about the cancellation.



It just goes to show that good things can’t last forever. And with the WGA writer’s strike still going strong, I don’t know when we can expect another A+ drama like this one on our screens.



That’s a sad slap of reality for a Thursday morning, isn’t it?



