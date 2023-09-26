More And More Quality TV Shows Are Being Cancelled So Here’s What Got Canned This Month

There’s nothing worse than having your favourite show cancelled. Especially if a storyline hasn’t been completed. But with the industry undergoing some significant changes – yes, I am talking about the incredibly important WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – some quality shows have found themselves on the chopping block regardless of whether they’ve finished their intended story arc.

So, let’s see which ones have been canned so far this month.

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

On September 17, The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement by HBO confirming that it had cancelled the basketball drama after two seasons. The series followed the lives of the talented and powerful Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s and the cultural impact they had.

The news of the cancellation came just after the season two finale aired on the network and director Salli Richardson took to Instagram to farewell the show.

“When you give it everything you’ve got, you can have no regrets,” she wrote.



“I hope you enjoy the last episode of Winning Time. I am sure I will do many more hours of TV and hopefully many features in my future, but I can say that at this moment in time, I am most proud of the work we did on this masterful show.”

You can catch Seasons One and Two of Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty on BINGE.



How I Met Your Father

Another series on that got axed was the reboot of How I Met Your Mother, aptly named How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff.



Variety reported the cancellation on September 1 after two seasons.



I enjoyed the throwback to when I was in Year Nine and HIMYM was the hottest show around! What a shame.

You can watch both seasons of How I Met Your Father on Disney+.

Heels

Today, The Wrap broke the news that three existing shows on the US cable network Starz have been canned.

One of those is the wrestling drama Heels. It follows two brothers, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), who come from a professional wrestling family. One of them is always the golden boy in the ring and the other is always the villain, otherwise known as the ‘heel’.

Their late father was the wrestling hero of their small town, leaving them to physically squabble over who would claim his legacy.

If this sounds like it’s right up your alley, despite its cancellation, Seasons One and Two are still available on Stan.

Run The World

Another Starz show that has had its plug pulled is the comedy Run The World. The 2021 series follows a group of Black women in their thirties living in Harlem as they strive to thrive in work and in play. It is an unapologetic female series about friendship and low-key gives me Sex And The City vibes.

Run The World starred Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeauz, Bresha Webb, Corbin Ried, Tosin Morohunfola and Stephen Bishop.

The cancellation of the series comes as a surprise after it copped a 100 per cent aggregated review rating on Rotton Tomatoes following its premiere in 2021.

You can watch seasons one and two of Run The World on Stan.

Blindspotting

The final show to be axed by Starz is comedy-drama Blindspotting. The series came after the 2018 film of the same name which followed a dude named Colin (Daveed Diggs) who attempted to make it through the last three days of his probation. But his best pal Miles (Rafael Casal), who is a bit of a livewire, makes it pretty fkn difficult.



The series was set six months after the film’s events and follows what happens to Miles’ long-term partner Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and their son when Miles is suddenly locked up.

Just like the other Starz shows, Blindspotting was nixed after its second season.

You can catch Blindspotting on Stan.

Now that the WGA writers’ strike might be coming to a close, fingers crossed we’ll be tuning into a whole heap of new, fabulously written TV shows. Well, when the actors eventually reach an agreement that is.