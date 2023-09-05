Channel 7 Is Being Called To Cancel A Show After It Cast A Woman With Child Abuse Allegations

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged child sexual abuse.

Channel 7 has yet to confirm if it will be cancelling one of its shows after it reportedly featured a woman who is facing multiple charges, including alleged rape, torture and child abuse.

The Courier Mail has reported that Channel 7 has been called to axe a reality show due to the alleged history of one of its cast members. According to the publication, a woman on the show is reportedly facing multiple charges that allegedly span more than 10 years.

The woman — who cannot be legally identified — is facing charges, including allegations of indecent treatment of children aged under 16, multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, torture and assaults, with one of the charges being listed as an “indecent film”, as per the publication.

The woman’s partner has also been charged with a number of alleged illegal activities, with authorities alleging the offences took place between 2005 and 2020.

According to The Saturday Courier-Mail, Channel 7 refused to comment on whether the show the woman is on will be axed or edited. It’s also reported that the network refused to comment on whether they knew about the woman’s alleged history prior to bringing her on the show.

The publication attempted to contact the network a second time, which also resulted in no response. However, in a third attempt, Channel 7’s lawyers reportedly responded with a letter explaining Queensland laws.

It also mentioned that Channel 7 reportedly aired details about the allegations without mentioning her association with the network.

The woman’s partner is on bail and is set to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court in September. The woman — who is also on bail — is set to appear in the same court in October.

Channel 7 has yet to present a public statement addressing the future of the show as well as if they knew about the woman’s charges.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Channel 7 for comment.

Image source: iStock