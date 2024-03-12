Channel 7 Star Facing Multiple Charges Including Rape & Torture Could Have Charges Downgraded

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged child sexual abuse.

A former Channel Seven television personality who’s facing a number of rape and torture charges could have them downgraded or dropped.

The woman who previously starred on a popular Channel Seven show — and can’t be identified due to legal reasons — could have her charges of rape and torture dropped or downgraded, The Advertiser reports.

Per the publication, the women’s solicitor Natasha Shortener told Richlands Magistrates Court that she’d received a hard drive from authorities on Tuesday after “requesting on the last occasion for the brief of evidence to be provided”.

Although she’d obtained the hard drive, the solicitor claimed she couldn’t confirm if it had everything she’d requested — such as texts and other documents.

Shortner also added that police told her 13 of the aggravated bodily harm charges would be “substituted for common assault charges”.

Additionally, Magistrate Aaron Simpson mentioned that the last time the case was before the court, police said some charges could be withdrawn, with the police prosecutor telling the court that they were still finalising the charges with the alleged victim.

“(The charges) haven’t been officially withdrawn, but (the alleged victim) made a subsequent statement which cancels a previous version,” he said on Tuesday, per The Advertiser.

The unnamed woman was charged back in August, which involved a plethora of allegations including indecent treatment of children under 16, multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and torture, which date back to 2005.

In November 2023, the woman received an additional 40 charges, with one charge of common assault being dropped.

The woman’s partner — who also cannot be identified due to legal reasons — was also charged with a number of alleged illegal activities, with authorities alleging the offences took place between 2005 and 2020.

In February 2024, the man’s court case was delayed as a “significant” amount of material was outstanding.

As reported by The Advertiser, the woman’s solicitor expects that the co-accused will “have their case run together”.

A directions hearing has been set for June 12, per the publication. It also reported that the male’s lawyers would be available for the directions hearing in June.

In October 2023, Simpson granted the woman a non-publication order which prevented the media from disclosing her identity. This was because he found her to be at risk of harming herself should she be identified.

Image source: Getty Images / Ian Waldie