The Female Channel Seven Star Accused Of Torture & Abuse Is Hit With An Additional 40 Charges

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

A female Channel 7 star accused of rape has received an additional 40 charges, including accusations of child abuse and torture.

Proceedings against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, continued in Richlands Magistrates Court in Queensland this week. The woman now faces a total of 80 charges.

She first appeared in court in September. On November 7 she received an additional 38 charges. Another charge was added on November 10.

One charge of common assault has since been dropped.

Charges include rape and child abuse charges as well as allegations of observations or recordings in breach of privacy genital or anal region, torture, disabling in order to commit and indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charges date back to 2005.

She cannot be named for legal reasons. Her identity had been set to be released under Queensland’s new sexual offence identification laws, which came into affect in October and allowed people accused of sexual offences to be named in the media. However, this was blocked on mental health grounds.

The woman’s partner was also charged with two counts of torture and common assault and one charge of observations or recordings in breach of privacy and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The partner also cannot be named.

The woman’s bail was increased and the matter was set down for committal mention in January.

Help is available.