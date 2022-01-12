The word ‘huzzah!’ has never been more appropriate than it is right now because Stan’s epic series The Great has been renewed for Season 3.

So repeat after me:

HAZZAH!!!!!!!!

The streaming giant just confirmed that following the smash success of The Great Season 2, which dropped late last year and had fans hooked, there will be another szn of madness v. soon.

The critically-acclaimed series, which was created by Australian-born bloke Tony McNamara, copped rave reviews from fans and critics alike (including from yours truly).

Season 3 will feature 10 eps of whimsical, goofy drama that we’ll no doubt be rewatching on end, just like we did with Seasons 1 and 2.

The Great stars Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Nicholas Hoult (Stan’s True History of the Kelly Gang) as dysfunctional hubby and missus Peter III of Russia and Catherine the Great. It’s a satirical period dramedy that puts a comical spin on the real-life historical figures.

The third season will see the return of co-stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Aussie Belinda Bromilow.

Every episode of The Great is now streaming on Stan, with a premiere date for the freshly announced Season 3 set to be revealed soon.