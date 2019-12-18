Thanks for signing up!

Get ready to rock ‘coz beloved comedy series 30 Rock is coming to Stan, Australia’s unrivalled home of iconic TV series.

30 Rock starred a host of comedy talent (Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayeras) as the staff at a fictional NBC sketch comedy series.

It ran for seven sick seasons and scored a heap of awards and nominations, deservedly so.

Every single episode is set to hit the streaming platform on December 22 which is ideal for when you feel like tuning out the extended fam.

me leaving the dinner table to go watch ’30 Rock’

The announcement comes just after Stan added a bunch of other much-loved noughties telly series, including Grey’s Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, Sons of Anarchy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and more.

Not only that, but the platform is also dropping a bunch of Stan Original Series for you to enjoy over the next few weeks, including The Commons and The Gloaming.

READ MORE Definitive Proof That The Noughties Was The Greatest Era Of Television Ever

Oh, and did we mention the new season of Matt Okine’s hit series The Other Guy just landed as well?

What a time to be alive!