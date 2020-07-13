Here it is, folks: your first look at the reunion episode of iconic comedy series, 30 Rock.

The special ep is set in today’s world of social distancing, as Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is seen shouting at a man in the street for not wearing a face mask.

She pulls off her mask to reveal another mask containing the image of a shouting mouth, causing the terrified passerby to run away, shouting that he was on his way to donate blood plasma as he’d already contracted coronavirus.

Catch the clip below:

Fey will be reuniting with Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and Alec Baldwin for the one-hour special, which has been described as “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event”.



“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and 30 Rock co-creator Robert Carlock said recently. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Meanwhile, the series is now streaming on Stan.