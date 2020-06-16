Start working on your night cheese ‘cos 30 Rock is coming back in the most 30 Rock way ever.

Variety reports the cast of the iconic show are returning for a new, original remotely-produced event that will also double as an upfront special for the NBCUniversal properties.

The special will feature the return of cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and others, reprising their roles for what NBC is describing as “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event.”

This comes after NBC also recently aired a new episode of Parks and Recreation, where the show’s stars reprised their roles in an all-new story.

30 Rock and Parks and Rec are now streaming on Stan.